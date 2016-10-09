Nevada Republican Senate candidate booed, heckled after asking Trump to drop out

A Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada was heckled and booed Saturday when he announced his unendorsement of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, following the shocking leaked 2005 recording of the Manhattan billionaire boasting about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Rep. Joe Heck of Nevada, running in a tight battle for a Senate seat, also insisted that Trump should drop out of the race. His comments were met with a chorus of boos and heckles.

“I believe that any candidate for president should follow an ethical and moral and decent campaign as they go about the trail,” he told supporters at a rally with 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney. “And I accept that none of us are perfect.”

“However, I can no longer look past the pattern of behaviour and comments that have been made by Donald Trump,” he continued. “Therefore I cannot in good conscience … continue to support Donald Trump, nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton.”

One woman in particular within the crowd expressed her dismay loudly, being the lone person to drown out his words with booing and heckling. Some initially cheered.

Heck, who is attempting to win Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s soon-to-be-vacant seat, said his wife, daughters, sister, and mother deserve better than Trump.

“I believe our only option is to ask Mr. Trump to step down, and to allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership…and one that Americans deserve,” he said.

Heck was initially met with some cheers, but then the loudest boos and heckles of his speech poured in, drowning out his next few words.

The recording of Trump, which was picked up by a hot mic and published by The Washington Post on Friday, came from an interaction between Trump and television personality Billy Bush.

Trump addressed the matter in a statement, in which he called the comments “locker room banter” and added that former President Bill Clinton has said “far worse to me on the golf course.”

That was later followed by a late-night video address, offering a brief apology and saying he looked forward to the Sunday night presidential debate. He posted a tweet Saturday morning to call the past day “certainly … interesting.”

Almost immediately, Trump came under fire from those on both sides of the aisle — as many top Republicans either strongly condemned the comments or unendorsed the Manhattan billionaire altogether.

Watch Heck’s comments below:

Joe Heck, campaigning to take retiring Harry Reid’s seat, gets heckled and booed after saying Trump should drop out pic.twitter.com/mwD4HiRpyJ

— Colin Jones (@colinjones) October 8, 2016

