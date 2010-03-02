Joe Gregory's Wife Forced The Other Lehman Wives To Come Look At Her Shoe Closet

Fancy shoes

Photo: ap

A new book excerpted in the latest Vanity Fair gives an idea of what it was like to be a Lehman wife: hilarious.It sounds like Joe Gregory’s wife, Niki, kind of bullied the other Lehman wives into donating to her favourite charities (no names are mentioned) and looking at her shoes.



“[Niki] gave Lehman wives tours of her vast shoe closets in their Huntington home,” says the NY Post.

(We doubt they regret either.)

