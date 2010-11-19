HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Lehman President Joe Gregory Slashes Price On Hamptons Home Again

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Former Lehman president Joe Gregory slashed the price on his Hamptons home again. Now you can get it for $25 million (via Luxist).Gregory tried selling the mansion in 2008, for $32.5 million, then $27.9 million. Even with the price drop, the gorgeous ocean front home didn’t sell and was taken off the market.



Dick Fuld’s right hand man bought the home in 2007 for $19 million and spent a few million dollars on renovations.

