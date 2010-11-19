HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Lehman President Joe Gregory Slashes Price On Hamptons Home Again

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Former Lehman president Joe Gregory slashed the price on his Hamptons home again. Now you can get it for $25 million (via Luxist).Gregory tried selling the mansion in 2008, for $32.5 million, then $27.9 million. Even with the price drop, the gorgeous ocean front home didn’t sell and was taken off the market.

Dick Fuld’s right hand man bought the home in 2007 for $19 million and spent a few million dollars on renovations.

Over two acres of ocean front property

With 9,500 square feet, there's plenty of room for guests

The high ceilings create an open, airy entrance way

Large windows take up most of the home's walls which face the ocean

The decor theme is beachy casual meets beautiful elegance

The dining room

The kitchen features all the best appliances and a large granite top island

One dining room not enough? Don't worry, there's another

Kick back and relax in this cozy family room

The master bedroom has an unbelievable view of the ocean and a private deck

You can even take a bath with an ocean view

You cannot hide from the sun in this house

Many of the rooms have ceiling fans to cool off after a long beach day

The hallway wallpaper gives the home an antique feel

Go for a dip in the heated pool or lay back in the jacuzzi

A private boardwalk leads to the beach

Now more luxury writedowns...

Check Out The Photos Of The Greenwich Estate That Sold At A $90 Million Dollar Discount >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.