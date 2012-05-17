This Man Lost Out On $3 BILLION By Following His Father's Advice

Photo: Nation Builder

When Joe Green was at Harvard, he was roommates with Mark Zuckerberg. He and Zuckerberg created Face Mash together, which got the pair in trouble with the university.Green’s father, a professor at UCLA, cautioned him not to work with Zuckerberg anymore.



“ I don’t think you should do any more of these Zuckerberg projects,” he told his son.

So when Zuckerberg asked him to run Facebook’s business side, he declined. The position would have granted him about 4 or 6 per cent of the company, Green estimates, which would have made him worth at least $3 billion.

He still scored some Facebook stock for being an advisor to the company and he later cofounded Causes and NationBuilder, companies other early Facebookers backed.

He tells Bloomberg BusinessWeek, “Every once in a while you can have a moment of bitterness but in general I’ve been so blessed with what I have been able to do.”

For more Just Missed Million stories, check out: 8 People Who Unknowingly Walked Away From Millions Of Dollars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.