'Real Housewives' Star Joe Giudice Sentenced To 41 Months In Jail For Fraud

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Joe and Teresa Giudice arrive for sentencing at federal court in Newark.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice, husband of Teresa Giudice, has just been sentenced to 41 months in prison on conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges.

Joe was also ordered to pay $US414,588.90 in restitution and enter an alcohol treatment program in prison.

Sentencing for his wife, Teresa Giudice, has yet to be announced.

Giuseppe Giudice gets 41 months in prison – court to resume at 2:00pm for sentencing of Teresa Giudice

— NJ US Attorney (@USAO_NJ) October 2, 2014

District Court Judge Esther Salas said that if Teresa is sentenced to prison, he will stagger the sentence so at least one parent will be available to take care of their four daughters. Teresa could get 21 to 27 months in prison.

The couple had pleaded guilty in March to hiding assets from bankruptcy creditors and submitting phony loan applications to get around $US5 million in mortgages and construction loans.

“They both looked serious and sad,” an E! News eyewitness observed in court today. TMZ adds, “Both Joe and Teresa dissolved into tears as the judge tore into them.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s Instagram account is filled with happier family moments:

