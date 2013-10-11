Joe Girardi's New $US16 Million Contract Is An Incredible Steal For The Yankees

One of the biggest off-season questions for the Yankees was answered when they re-signed manager Joe Girardi this week.

Even though he has a World Series title and three division championships, his new deal is a steal for the Yankees.

Girardi will make a base salary of $US4 million per season over the next four years with a chance to earn another $US4 million in bonuses, according to an AP report. That is a slight raise over his last contract, a 3-year, $US9 million deal.

Girardi was in a great position to demand a high salary from the Yankees. The Cubs had shown interest in making the former Cubs catcher and Peoria, Illinois native, their next manager.

Yet, even though general manager Brian Cashman recently said that re-signing Girardi was a priority this off-season, the Yankees will pay him about the same as a decent middle reliever. Then consider that the Yankees paid AJ Burnett $US8.5 million this season even though he pitched the entire year for the Pirates.

We can debate the true impact a manager has on a baseball team. But certainly it is more than a middle reliever or a starting pitcher on another team.

Girardi would even seem to be underpaid among managers. Mike Scioscia recently signed a 10-year, $US50 million extension with the Angels and he wasn’t even a free agent.

For a team with a $US229 million payroll in 2013, it is amazing that they can re-sign one of their most important free agents for so little.

