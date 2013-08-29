'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Is Going To Jail For Allegedly Holding 3 Women Captive In His Limo

Reuters/Danny Moloshok ‘Girls Gone Wild’ founder Joe Francis and Abbey Wilson arrive at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012

Girls Gone Wild” founder Joe Franciswill go to jail for 9 months for allegedly holding 3 women hostage in his limo and viciously attacking one of them, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Francis was also sentenced to a year of psychological counseling and a class on anger management.

The 3 victims say they were partying at Hollywood’s Supper Club when Francis took the hand of one of them and pulled her into his limo, according to the Times. Her two friends say they followed, thinking Francis would give them a lift to their car.

Instead, in a bizarre turn of events, Francis and his driver allegedly flashed sheriff’s badges and said the women had to stay in the limo. Francis took the women to his gated home, where he got into a physical fight with one of them and slammed her head into tile, authorities say.

Francis says he’s “completely innocent,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. After he was convicted in May, Francis ranted to the Hollywood Reporter about how the jury was “retarded” and should be “euthanized.”

The 40-year-old soft porn mogul has been hounded by various legal problems, as has his adult film entertainment company — a franchise that’s based on filming young, drunk women willing to expose themselves.

One of those women, who was filmed when she was 20 years old, won a $5.77 million jury award last year after she filed a lawsuit alleging she never consented to the use of her image in Francis’ video. In an even bigger loss, casino mogul Steve Wynn won a $US20 million jury verdict in a suit claiming Francis slandered him by spreading rumours that Wynn was making death threats against him.

Francis’ empire, GGW Brands Inc., filed for bankruptcy in February, in part to protect its assets from Wynn.

Francis founded “Girls Gone Wild” back in 1997. By 2004, the venture had become “pure gold,” The New York Times reported, affording him two mansions, two jets, and a ski retreat.

