Joe Flacco Went To McDonald's To Celebrate His $120.6 Million Contract

Joe Flacco signed the richest contract in NFL history with the Baltimore Ravens and went to McDonald’s a couple of hours after to celebrate, according to ESPN.com.Flacco, who is guaranteed $52 million over the next 6 years, went through the drive-thru of a Mickey D’s in Aberdeen, MD. From ESPN:



Flacco rolled down his window at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Aberdeen, Md., after ordering a 10-piece McNugget meal, with fries and an unsweetened iced tea for $6.99.

Flacco’s celebration was pretty boring, but his father did call him a dull guy before the Super Bowl.

