On A Scale From 0 To 100, ESPN's Quarterback Stat Says Joe Flacco Was A 0.3 Yesterday

The Baltimore Ravens laid an egg against the Houston Texans yesterday, losing 43-13.QB Joe Flacco was particularly off his game, going 21/43 for 147 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, and 4 sacks.



His Total QBR — ESPN’s new-ish advanced metric that’s designed to tell you how a QB played overall — was a 0.3 on the 0-100 scale.

Based on QBR, Flacco played the 6th-worst game by a QB since 2008. The lowest QBR since 2008 is 0.2. The median QBR this week was 57.6.

It’s bad.

To our eyes, this game is an anomaly. Flacco has been solid if not spectacular this year, and he’s led his team to a 5-2 start despite the defence taking a huge step back. In addition, yesterday’s game was a full team debacle, it’s not like he lost the game by himself.

The historically awful QBR is an interesting tidbit, but it probably won’t have much of a long-term impact.

