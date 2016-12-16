Joe Flacco says he's excited to play in London to 'get away from' his family

The Baltimore Ravens will be one of eight NFL teams competing across the pond next season in London, and quarterback Joe Flacco is thrilled.

“I have four kids now,” Flacco said on Thursday. “That’s probably why I’m looking at it a bit more optimistically. It will be good to get away from them.”

Because of the travel time, time difference, and change to their typical routine, most teams tend to begrudgingly make the trip to the UK with the hopes of to not have to do it again the following season. Flacco, on the other hand, sounds legitimately excited.

Considering that Flacco signed a massive contract over the offseason, including a $44 million signing bonus, one might think he could — and should! — fly his family over for the game.

But you can’t tell other people how to parent their kids.

