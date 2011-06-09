This Guy Did These Amazing Drawings With Just A Mechanical Pencil

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
joe fenton pencil art

Photo: Joe Fenton / Behance.net

Wow. Joe Fenton is an artist who does amazingly intricate drawings — and all with just a mechanical pencil. They’re going viral on Tumblr and Twitter right now so we thought we’d share them with you.This series is called Genesis 2010 and is hosted on Behance.net, the online community for creative professionals, which is an interesting startup that helps designers share their portfolios and get jobs. 

You can check out Joe Fenton’s profile here →

