Joe Exotic's lawyer makes football analogy in wake of 'Tiger King' star's presidential pardon snub: 'Team tiger didn't score'

Netflix Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King.’

Joe Exotic’s legal team sent Insider a short statement following the “Tiger King” star’s failure to receive a presidential pardon.

“Score remains 0:0 at the end of the first quarter. After an aggressive first quarter Hail Mary, team tiger didn’t score. Three quarters to go,” his attorney Brad Small wrote.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to murder Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic’s legal team has spoken for the first time following the “Tiger King” star’s failure to receive a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting to murder his “Tiger King” rival Carole Baskin, as well as several counts of animal abuse. He did not make the list of 140 pardons and commutations awarded by Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.

Santa Rosa County Jail/Associated Press

Other legal reps for Maldonado-Passage had previously told the British publication Metro that they were very confident the “Tiger King” star would be freed and even had a limousine on stand-by near his prison in Texas waiting to take him home.

“This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating. We have good reason to believe it will come through. We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now,” Eric Love, the private investigator leading Maldonado-Passage’s legal team said.

He continued: “I’ve got makeup, wardrobe, the whole unit that will come up. The first thing Joe wants to do he wants his hair done. He hasn’t had his hair done in 2 1/2 years. That’s the first order of business. Then we’ll probably go and get some pizzas, steak, maybe a McRib.”

In response to the possibility of a pardon, Baskin, who assumed control of Maldonado-Passage’s old zoo in Oklahoma when he was convicted, told Insider via an email statement: “There is no benefit, other than a feeble attempt to deflect attention, for anyone to pardon someone who walked up to five tigers and shot them in the head in order to clear cage space for the circus, who was going to pay him to board their tigers during the off season.”

She added: “Tigers are the world’s favourite animal and Joe Schreibvogel Maldonado Passage is right where he belongs.”

The list of people awarded clemency by Donald Trump on his final day in office included the rapper Lil Wayne, who received a pardon; the rapper Kodak Black, whose sentence was commuted; and Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon, who received a pardon.

