Man Goes On 60-Day Juice Fast To Save His Life

Photo: Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead

Australian businessman Joe Cross tipped the scale at 310 pounds when he realised he needed to regain control of his life. His solution? A 60-day juice fast. To do this, the 40-year-old traveled halfway around the world to America, home to some of the the fattest people in the world.



See how Joe lost 90 pounds >

Under the supervision of a doctor, Joe drank his way across the country while interviewing Americans about their diet and attitudes toward food.

Joe’s transformation and his quest to understand why people are electing to live unhealthy lifestyles are chronicled in the film “Fat, Sick, & Nearly Dead,” released in 2011.

In the spirit of the New Year, we thought it was the perfect the time to review Joe’s powerful message about personal health and the larger obesity epidemic (In December 2012 a report found that obesity eclipsed hunger as a global health crisis).

Following the film’s success, Joe founded Reboot Your Life, a health and wellness company that helps people lose weight by teaching them how to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets. Juice-only diets can be dangerous to some people, so check with your doctor before starting a fast.

We downloaded the documentary on Netflix and have pulled out the highlights.

You can learn more about Joe’s personal journey on the official website.

