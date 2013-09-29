Man Goes On 60-Day Juice Fast To Save His Life

Joe Cross tipped the scale at 310 pounds when he came to a turning point: lose weight or face an early death.

The Australian businessman made the life-changing decision to go on a 60-day juice fast.

But first he would have to travel halfway around the world to the United States, home to some of the the fattest people in the world.

Under the supervision of a doctor, the 40-year-old drank his way across the country while interviewing Americans about their diet and attitudes toward food.

Joe’s physical transformation is chronicled in the film “Fat, Sick, & Nearly Dead,” released in 2011.

Although increasingly popular juice-only diets are controversial and can be dangerous to some people, the film also delivers a powerful message about personal health and the larger obesity epidemic. (In December 2012 a report found that obesity eclipsed hunger as a global health crisis).

The full documentary is available on Netflix. We’ve pulled out the highlights in the following slideshow.

