Joe Burrow wins 2019 the Heisman Trophy, thanks Coach Ed Orgeron in emotional speech

Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates his fourth passing touchdown with head coach Ed Orgeron in the third quarter against Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Burrow thanked LSU Coach Ed Orgeron in an emotional speech as he accepted one of the most prestigious awards in college sports.

“Coach O, you have no idea what you mean to my family…You took a chance on me…I’m forever grateful for you,” Burrow said, speaking through tears.

"I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract. He deserves it." Joe Burrow's emotional message to Coach O during his Heisman acceptance speech #LSU pic.twitter.com/bGZsgw8o8T — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) December 15, 2019

Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2018, is the first Tiger to win the Heisman since 1959. “My journey, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world,” Burrow said during his speech.

He won the award by the largest margin in the trophy’s history (1,846 points), breaking OJ Simpson’s record of 1,750 in 1968,The Associated Press reported. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes overall.

The LSU quarterback defeated three other finalists for the coveted college football trophy: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State defence end Chase Young.

Burrow set Southeastern Conference (SEC) records this season with 48 touchdown passes and 4,715 passing yards, leading LSU to a 13-0 record.

The Heisman winner and the top-seeded LSU Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 28.

