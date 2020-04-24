Joe Burrow was the first of the NFL Draft and the Bengals were so sure, they sent him and his family jerseys before the draft even started

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t need a lot of convincing before taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals had their minds made up well before they were on the clock with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ohio native Joe Burrow will be staying in his home state, playing for the Bengals in the coming NFL season.

The Bengals were so sure Burrow was their man that they sent him and his family No. 9 jerseys the day before the draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals have got their man.

With the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals took LSU standout quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow to hopefully be their signal-caller for many years to come.

Burrow was widely projected to be the first pick in the draft, and while the news didn’t become official until Thursday night, the Bengals were sure of their decision long before they were on the clock.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals had already formally welcomed Burrow to the team on Wednesday, sending him and his family No. 9 jerseys the day before the draft was set to begin.

Mike Brown also sent Joe Burrow and his parents No. 9 Bengals jerseys – jerseys for all of them — which now officially will be the number that he will wear in Cincinnati. https://t.co/l0BDOnJJnx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

The Bengals selection is anything but a surprise to the viewing public, but with Burrow viewed as a generational talent, the possibility of another team attempting to pull off a huge trade to send a ton of assets to the Bengals in exchange for the young quarterback couldn’t be dismissed.

With their official welcome, the Bengals made clear that they had no interest in entertaining such offers – Burrow is their quarterback of the future.

