FOX commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot mic mocking military flyovers at sporting events as a waste of taxpayer money

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Jets fly over Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Packers.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman joked about the military jets flying over Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game between the Packers and Buccaneers.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work,” Buck said.

Military flyovers have been criticised as unnecessary expenses for years, and with teams playing in empty or nearly-empty stadiums, the cost of the display makes even less sense.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A video caught FOX commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on a hot mic joking about the pregame stadium flyover ahead of their call of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday.

In a video shared by Defector Media, Buck and Aikman could be heard making jokes about the expensive flyover that heralded the start of the game.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman said.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work,” Buck replied, with a bit of a carnival barker’s emphasis.

“That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now partner,” Aikman said.

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

Stadium flyovers by military jets have been a controversial part of football for years now.

While the military grandstanding at least fits in with the opulent scene of the Super Bowl or a College Football Playoff game, jets flying over a half-filled noon college football kickoff between two schools with a losing record seem a bit more questionable.

Further, now with games being hosted in stadiums that are either empty or only open in an extremely limited capacity, it raises the question of who exactly the flyover is for.

If a military jet flies over an empty stadium, does it make a sound?

According to a report from Washington Post in April, similar military flyovers performed as a way of honouring essential workers cost at least $US60,000 per hour.

Based on Buck and Aikman’s response to the flyover, it seems like they think there’s some better places that money could be spent.

Read more:

Ryan Tannehill waved down a defender to cover him on a trick play despite being a decoy, and his acting job helped the Titans to an overtime win

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field and sat alone to call his parents after making his NFL debut

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel once again used a Belichick-style loophole in the NFL rules to stop the clock in comeback win

Ryan Fitzpatrick led a raucous ovation for his backup, rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, as he made his NFL debut

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.