FOX's Joe Buck Picks The Perfect Moment To Mention The Cowboys Have The Most Accurate Kicker In NFL History

If you commentate on sports long enough, you’re bound to run into a few moments of perfect irony — when what’s coming out of your mouth directly contradicts what’s on the screen.

FOX’s Joe Buck had one of those on Sunday, lavishing praise on Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey while he shanked a 41-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in a playoff game.

“And a guy who is the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL histor — and he pushes it!” Buck says as the ball sails wide.

Perfect (via @cjzero):





