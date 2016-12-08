Joe Buck once had to use the bathroom so badly during a game that he called a Brett Favre touchdown while going into a trash can

Longtime sports broadcaster Joe Buck shared an age-old lesson on Tuesday: When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go. Even if Brett Favre is throwing a touchdown.

Appearing on Dave Dameshek’s NFL show on Tuesday to promote his new book, Buck revealed that early into his broadcasting career, he once found himself forced to go to the bathroom in a trashcan while simultaneously calling a Favre touchdown pass on live television.

Buck explained that at the end of the first half of a Packers game in Milwaukee (where they used to play one game every year), he really had to go to the bathroom. But, because of the stadium layout, he wouldn’t have had time to scramble to a men’s room during a commercial break.

First, someone offered him a water bottle, which he refused. Then, he settled on a trashcan and one of the teams took a timeout, giving Buck a window.

The problem was that Buck froze up.

“So now the break happens and stage fright hits. And I can’t go, because I’ve got people around me, and now I start with like 10 seconds left,” Buck said. “And we came right back from break and the first play from after the timeout … now I’m going, and then” Favre threw the TD.

You can watch Buck explain it, and listen to his — rather nonchalant, considering — call below:

