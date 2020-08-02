Joe Biden's vice presidential contender Rep. Karen Bass defended a resurfaced video in which she praises the Church of Scientology

YouTube (Scientology) Rep. Karen Bass spoke at a Church of Scientology event in LA in 2010.

Rep. Karen Bass, a leading contender to become Joe Biden’s running mate, has defended a resurfaced video in which she praises the Church of Scientology.

In the video, which was first reported by right-wing website The Daily Caller, Bass praises the religious group in a speech at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Scientology church in Los Angeles.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Bass said she was trying to find an “area of agreement” with the group.

Bass also said that she “proudly” worships at a Baptist church in Los Angeles.

Rep. Karen Bass of California, one of the leading contenders to become Joe Biden’s running mate, has defended a resurfaced video in which she praises the Church of Scientology.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday, Bass said she was trying to find an “area of agreement” with the Church of Scientology in a 2010 speech she made while attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Scientology building in Los Angeles.

“Back in 2010, I attended the event knowing I was going to address a group of people with beliefs very different than my own, and spoke briefly about things I think most of us agree with, and on those things – respect for different views, equality, and fighting oppression – my views have not changed,” Bass tweeted.

“Since then, published first-hand accounts in books, interviews, and documentaries have exposed this group,” she added.

The Congressional Black Caucus chair also stressed that she is not a Scientologist, adding that she “proudly” worships at a Baptist church in Los Angeles.

In the resurfaced video, which was reported by right-wing website The Daily Caller this week, Bass can be seen praising Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

“The Church of Scientology I know has made a difference, because your creed is a universal creed and one that speaks to all people everywhere,” Bass said in the video.

“The words are exciting of your founder, L. Ron Hubbard, in The Creed of the Church of Scientology: that all people of whatever race, colour or creed, are created with equal rights.”

The Church of Scientology, which was formed in 1953, has previously faced allegations from former members of abuse and intimidation.

Bass is reportedly on the shortlist of candidates to be the running mates of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is expected to make his announcement next week.

