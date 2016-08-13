Joe Biden tries to one-up President Obama with his own summer music playlist

Last week, President Obama released two playlists of music he’ll be rocking out to in his last summer in office.

The lists encompassed a wide variety of music, from rap to jazz to Manu Chao, though one track conspicuously absent was Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which Obama used to hype himself up before his DNC speech this year.

Not to be outdone, Vice President Biden has released his own summer music playlist. How does it compare? You be the judge:

The Bidens’ Summer Playlist

Stay With Me — Sam Smith We Take Care of Our Own — Bruce Springsteen Come Together — The Beatles Hello — Adele Til It Happens To You — Lady Gaga I Wanna Hold Your Hand — Al Green My Way — Frank Sinatra Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You — Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons The Best — Tina Turner Til Kingdom Come — Coldplay If We Fall In Love Tonight — Rod Stewart Hallelujah — KD Lang Do You Hear the People Sing? — Les Misérables You Don’t Know Me — Ray Charles You Are So Beautiful — Joe Cocker

If you want to check out Obama’s playlist, head here.

