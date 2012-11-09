Joe Biden Makes A Top Secret Cameo On 'Parks And Recreation'

Photo: YouTube – BarackObama.com

Following his recent re-election as vice president, Joe Biden can now add another job title to his resumé: actor.Biden is set to appear in the November 15 episode of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”



Amy Poehler’s character in the show, Leslie Knope, has a longstanding celebrity crush on the Veep, saying that her dream man would have “the brain of George Clooney and the body of Joe Biden.”

According to the New York Times, the sitcom had to keep Biden’s appearance under strict secrecy until after the election. If word of the cameo got out, the show may have been forced to include an appearance by Paul Ryan as well so as not to support one candidate over another.

“It was all very byzantine and complicated,” Executive Producer Michael Schur told The Times. “There seem to be all kinds of specific rules, which I never fully understood. But we decided to err on the side of caution.”

The Biden-scene was filmed back in July in the V.P.’s ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The crew was in D.C. filming the season’s opener, which aired in September.

Biden, who has said he is a fan of the show, was excited to be asked for an appearance.

“When they floated it by him, he thought it was a great idea and was excited about it,” Schur said. “Then it was all about his schedule.”

Schur also said the Veep was great to work with.

“The vice president was amazing. He improvised a couple of things that we ended up using,” he said.

While we have to wait another week to see Biden on primetime, NBC has released a preview of the scene to hold fans over in the mean time.

Check it our here:



NBC has also compiled a video of the sitcom’s previous references to Leslie Knope’s crush on the V.P. Check it out here:





