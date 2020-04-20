Joe Biden wins Wyoming's Democratic caucus

Associated Press FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.

Former VP Joe Biden won the Wyoming Democratic caucuses.

Wyoming held its Democratic presidential caucus by mail beginning April 4 and running through April 17.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, both Alaska and Wyoming’s Democratic parties conducted primaries entirely by mail.

The Wyoming Democratic Party conducted its caucus entirely by mail, and accepted ballots through April 17.

What’s at stake:

Wyoming allocates 14 pledged delegates to the convention, all of which are determined based on statewide results.

Wyoming and Alaska held their ranked-choice Democratic primaries entirely by mail amid an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, which is throwing a wrench in elections all over the country and making it harder for voters to get to the polls as many states issue stay-at-home orders.

While Wisconsin held in-person voting on April 7, multiple states that planned to hold elections in March and April including Ohio, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Delaware have postponed their primaries for several weeks or months into the summer.

Hawaii and Louisiana, which were also scheduled to vote on April 4, have also delayed their primaries. Hawaii will vote by mail through May 23, and Louisiana will vote in July.

Democrats allocate most of their pledged delegates proportionally by legislative district, in addition to allocating at-large and PLEO (party leader and elected official) delegates based on the statewide vote breakdown. Because Wyoming has just one at-large congressional district, all its delegates are allocated statewide.

While delegates are allocated proportionally, in nearly every state the minimum threshold to earn delegates is 15% of the vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders officially dropped out of the presidential primary on April 8, making Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee. While Sanders will continue to stay on the ballot in upcoming primaries and earn delegates from those contests, he formally endorsed Biden on April 13.

