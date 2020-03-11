Joe Biden wins the Mississippi Democratic primary

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Former VP Joe Biden will win the Mississippi Democratic primary, Insider and Decision Desk HQ project.

Biden was heavily favoured to win in Mississippi due to his sweeping Super Tuesday victories in similar states where African-American voters make up a significant proportion of the electorate.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time and 8 p.m. ET.

Biden was heavily favoured to win in Mississippi due to his sweeping Super Tuesday victories in similar Southern states where African-American voters make up a substantial proportion of the Democratic primary electorate and powered him to victory.

According to exit polling from the March 3 Super Tuesday contests, Biden won 72% of black voters in Alabama, 63% in Virginia, and approximately 60% in both Texas and North Carolina, two of the most delegate-rich states of Super Tuesday.

As FiveThirtyEight noted this week, exit polls from the 2016 election revealed that about 71% of those who voted in the state’s Democratic primary were African-American, which is an advantage for Biden.

According to early NBC News Exit Polls, black voters make up roughly two-thirds of those casting ballots in the Mississippi primary – higher than the share of black voters in South Carolina, Alabama and Virginia. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 10, 2020

A Data for Progress poll of Mississippi released on March 8 showed 77% of likely Mississippi Democratic primary voters supporting former VP Joe Biden compared to 22% who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders. The poll, conducted from March 4 to 7, had Biden leading well outside the margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.

Mississippi allocates a total of 36 pledged delegates to the convention, making up a little under 1% of all the delegates allocated throughout the nomination process. Twenty-three delegates are allocated between the state’s four congressional districts, with thirteen at-large and PLEO delegates allocated at the state level.

