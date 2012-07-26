Joe Biden Had To Ask His Wife To Marry Him Five Times Before She Said Yes

PHILADELPHIA — During an aside of his speech here to the International Association of Fire Fighters, Vice President Joe Biden said it took him more than a few times to get a “yes” when he popped the marriage question to his wife, Jill.



Near the beginning of his speech, Biden marveled at how Harold A. Schaitberger, the president of the IAFF, was re-elected by “acclimation,” which generally means unanimous consent by the voting board.

“Nothing in my life has ever happened by acclamation,” Biden told the crowd. “As a matter of fact, I had to ask my wife to marry me five times before she said yes. I don’t know about this acclamation stuff!”

Here’s video, via The Washington Examiner’s Charlie Spiering:

