Joe Biden's 'We just did' baseball hat is being compared to Trump's 'MAGA' caps, and fans of the president-elect want their own

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images People online suspect that a hat worn by President-elect Joe Biden was a subtle dig at President Donald Trump’s ‘MAGA’ baseball caps.

On Saturday, Jill Biden tweeted a picture that showed President-elect Joe Biden wearing a hat embroidered with “We just did.”

Twitter users speculated that the hat was a response to the messaging of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and baseball caps.

Neither Biden nor the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team has made a public comment about the “We just did” hat or said if it will be available for sale.

In the meantime, online sellers on Etsy and Redbubble have started selling baseball hats and other apparel with the phrase.

People have a lot to say about President-elect Joe Biden‘s baseball hat.

On Sunday, the projected future first lady Jill Biden shared a photo on Twitter to celebrate her husband’s victory. In the picture, Jill and Joe Biden are holding a sign that reads: “Dr. & Vice President Biden live here.” Jill’s hand covered the word “vice.”

“He will be a President for all of our families,” she wrote.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Aside from the couple’s celebratory message, what seemed to most capture people’s attention was the president-elect’s headwear, which was embroidered with “We just did” and the number “46,” marking his projected presidential role.

Twitter users speculated that the hat worn by Biden was a response to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” slogan that’s printed on red-and-white caps and sold by his official campaign.

How it started How it’s going???? pic.twitter.com/TiOluozUYk — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 8, 2020

Some users called the hat that the president-elect wore a “petty clap-back” to Trump’s “MAGA” messaging, or an example of Biden “throwing shade” at the current president.

Others expressed their amusement at how the hat seemed to be “ready to go” for when the results from the presidential race were called.

he had the hat ready to go ???? https://t.co/RmJgWbIEBc — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) November 8, 2020

his team deserves a raise for this one https://t.co/jizQYXXECB pic.twitter.com/59l05BYUwl — Hanna (@hannajakupovic_) November 8, 2020

Users also commented that they wanted their own version of the hat.

I want that hat! “We just did. #46” https://t.co/Yt0NhW122c — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 7, 2020

Neither the president-elect nor the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team has made a public comment about the “We just did” hat design that’s seemingly taken over the internet.

Representatives for the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about the “We just did” hat’s messaging, as well as whether or not an official version of the hat will be available for people to purchase.

It didn’t take long for Biden supporters and online sellers to start making their own ‘We just did’ merchandise

According to data from Google Trends, searches for “Joe Biden we just did hat” spiked in interest on Sunday, the day after Jill Biden shared the picture of the president-elect wearing the now-coveted hat.

The president-elect’s official website has merchandise for sale under its “Team Joe Store” section, including a $US30 baseball hat that reads “No. 46.” However, the website doesn’t include the “We just did” style worn by Biden.

Team Joe Store/Biden Victory Fund Proceeds from the hat support the Biden Victory Fund, the website says.

But it didn’t take long for online sellers to pick up on the buzzy headwear.

On Tuesday, a search for “We just did” on Etsy resulted in hundreds of products â€” from baseball caps and baby onesies to laptop stickers and sweatshirts â€” all adorned with the phrase, and some with an added “46,” similar to the style Biden wore.

Etsy.com A screenshot of Etsy search results for the phrase ‘We just did.’

Marina McLaughlin and Michelle Chan, who run an Etsy storefront called BidenHarris2020Store, started selling a rendition of the “We just did” hat after Jill Biden’s tweet garnered attention.

“It’s going to be seen as a historical item, which is why I think people want it,” Chan said of the “We just did”-printed hat.

Unlike other products on Etsy that looked nearly identical to the president-elect’s headwear, McLaughlin added that she and Chan intentionally chose different fonts and colours for their “We just did” designs, so as not to be a knockoff of Biden’s hat.

“We wanted to make it our own,” McLaughlin said.

Michelle Chan and Marina McLaughlin McLaughlin and Chan’s ‘We just did’ hat is one of many designs with the phrase that can be found on Etsy.

McLaughlin and Chan told Insider that since they opened their Etsy shop in August, each month, they donate 50% of the earnings from their sales to the Biden Fight Fund, a fundraising committee operated by Biden for President and the Democratic National Committee.

Redbubble, another website that lets independent sellers operate a virtual storefront, also seems to have a variety of “We just did”-printed items available.

Representatives for Etsy and Redbubble did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

