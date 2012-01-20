Joe Biden Told The City Of San Francisco 'The Giants Are On Their Way To The Super Bowl'

Photo: Wikimedia

Either Joe Biden mixed up the San Francisco baseball team with the San Francisco football team, or he blacked out and thought he was in New York City instead of downtown San Francisco. I like to think it’s the latter. In any case, from NBC New York:

Vice President Joe Biden drew a round of boos Wednesday afternoon when he told a crowd at a campaign event in San Francisco that “the Giants are on their way to the Super Bowl.” The gaffe-prone politician quickly recognised his mistake and apologized, saying he confused San Francisco’s baseball team with its football team, according to the Oakland Tribune.



But you can’t blame Biden. Because what’s the vice president’s real “job” other than posing for ridiculous photos all over the world, gladhanding foreign dignitaries, endorsing luxury cognac, and occasionally making embarrassing mistakes, just to lighten the mood? Really, Biden’s just sticking to the script.

