Biden Calls White House Women Issues Rubbish, Booing Gay Soldier "Reprehensible" On "The View" (VIDEO)

Vice President Joe Biden appeared on “The View” this morning to promote an initiative combating domestic violence.



But before the co-hosts would let him get to that, they grilled him on some of the more emotional (as opposed to economical) headlines swirling around the White House these days.

On the claims of women being slapped with persona non grata status within the Obama administration, Biden said: “70 per cent of the highranking people on my staff — they’re all women. When this came out, I asked them… have they seen it? And nobody [said yes].”

Biden’s most poignant soundbyte, though, came when Joy Behar brought up the booing of a gay soldier at last week’s GOP debate.

Biden called the incident reprehensible, then only smiled at Behar in silence when she pushed the issue by pointing out that “not one person on that panel” — meaning the Fox News moderators — spoke up about it.

That claim didn’t sit will with “America Live” host Megyn Kelly, who was all over Biden’s segment by the time her show rolled around this afternoon. More on that to come.

Video of Biden’s interview below.

