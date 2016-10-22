Joe Biden says he would take Donald Trump 'behind the gym' over lewd comments about women

Screenshot via Twitter Joe Biden gives a speech in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania commenting about Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s recent comments about women.

Vice President Joe Biden suggested he would fight Donald Trump over lewd comments the GOP presidential nominee made about groping women.

“He said ‘because I’m famous, because I’m a star, because I’m a billionaire I can do things other people can’t. What a disgusting assertion for anyone to make,” Biden said at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Friday.

In the now infamous video leaked earlier this month, Trump can be heard saying, “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Trump’s comments appear to have struck a chord with Biden, who has long fought abuse against women. He introduced the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 — legislation designed to hold offenders accountable and provide services for victims of such violence. Biden also spearheaded the “It’s On Us” White House campaign to shed light sexual assaults on college campuses.

“The press always ask me don’t I wish I were debating him? No, I wish we were in high school I could take him behind the gym — that’s what I wish,” Biden said.

Biden has repeatedly characterised Trump’s comments as the “textbook definition of sexual assault.”

