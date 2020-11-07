Biden sweeps 3 crucial battleground states, pushing him to victory

Alex Wong/Getty Images Joe Biden.

Joe Biden surged to a victory in the 2020 presidential election by retaking three battleground states from President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin propelled the Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president to an election win, Insider and Decision Desk HQ projected.

Biden’s showing in those three states – with large numbers of working-class voters and white-collar suburban voters – was a marked improvement over the 2016 presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden’s stunning victory on Friday was built on key flips of the 2016 electoral map.

Biden won three battleground states that President Donald Trump narrowly won four years ago: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The biggest prize was Pennsylvania, where the former vice president won 20 electoral votes, pushing him across the finish line.

Biden had a consistent advantage over Trump in polls before the election. But the races were closer than pollsters had anticipated. Votes continue to be counted in several states, however, so the margins may change. This is especially true in Pennsylvania, where hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

Each state was called when there were margins of just thousands of votes. As of Friday, Biden led Trump by 0.08 percentage points in Pennsylvania, 2.6 points in Michigan, and 0.6 points in Wisconsin, according to projections from Insider and Decision Desk HQ.

Biden needed 270 electoral votes to become the president-elect. As of Friday morning, electoral votes from 21 states and Washington, DC, had given him 273.

Both candidates had been vying for Northeastern and Midwestern states that would be critical to a win in 2020. Biden â€” who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and served as a senator for decades in neighbouring Delaware â€” was able to reverse some of Trump’s 2016 gains along the “blue wall,” a group of states that Democratic presidential nominees carried from 1992 to 2012.

Trump maintained his edge in other swing states in the regions, most notably Iowa and Ohio.

The president also defeated Biden in hotly contested Sun Belt states including Florida and Texas, but the wins didn’t yield enough electoral votes to secure another four years in the White House.

