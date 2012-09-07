Was Joe Biden's Speech Better Than Obama's?

President Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was highly anticipated after his wife Michelle Obama, President Clinton and Elizabeth Warren delivered stellar performances before him.



The last heavy-weight to go before the president was Vice President Joe Biden.

His dramatic delivery, heartfelt personal address to his wife Jill Biden and high praises for Barack Obama left their mark on the last night of the convention.

As critics were not impressed with Obama’s speech, calling it “probably not the best speech at the convention,” was Biden the winner of the night?

Watch the VP’s speech below.

