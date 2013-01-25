Joe Biden Recommends Buying A Shotgun When An Earthquake Strikes

In a Google+ Hangout centered around gun control, Vice President Joe Biden went off on a strange tangent on shotguns, assault rifles, and protecting yourself during an earthquake against other people (or, zombies?).
“A shotgun would keep you a lot safer – a double barrel shotgun – than the assault weapon in somebody’s hand who doesn’t know how to use it, even one who does know how to use it.
You know. *Points to the camera*
It’s harder to use an assault weapon to hit something than it is a shotgun. So, if you want to keep people away in an earthquake, buy some shotgun shells.”
Interesting.
Watch Biden’s strange recommendation for shotguns below:
