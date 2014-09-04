Biden Wore What Seems To Be A Shirt From One Of Wall Street's Favourite Golf Clubs While Talking To Detroit Workers About Fair Wage

Vice President Joe Biden sported a super fancy Hamptons golf club shirt while talking to workers in Detroit, Michigan about fair wage on Labour Day.

Biden’s blue polo shirt had what appears to be The Sebonack Golf Club logo (You can check out some examples on eBay). The vice president’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the shirt from Business Insider.

The private golf club has one of the priciest annual memberships and is quite popular with Wall Street-ers. It costs upwards of $US500,000, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The 300-acre Southampton golf course, which opened in 2006, is super high-end. Big name Wall Streeters who have golfed at Sebonack include, Lloyd Blankfein, Feroz Dewan (Tiger Global), Daniel Och, Henry Kravis, Jimmy Dunne III (Sandler O’Neill) and Bob Prince (Bridgewater Associates), according to handicap records on GHIN.

Here’s a shot of Biden. That’s the Sebonack logo [via Geoff Shackelford].

Here’s Biden running in his golf shirt:

Also, here’s a photo of the golf club. It’s nice, right?

