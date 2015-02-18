Joe Biden says you can see his great relationship with the Somali community by talking to some cab drivers

AP Joe Biden speaking at an event on September 16, 2014.

If you want to see Vice President Joe Biden’s positive relationship with the Somali community of Wilmington, Delaware, he thinks you should talk to some local cab drivers.

“If you ever come to the train station with me, you’ll notice that I have great relations with them because there’s an awful lot of them driving cabs and are friends of mine. For real,” Biden said Tuesday at a summit on violent extremism, according to video posted bv CNN.

Biden made his remarks while noting the large number of East African immigrants in Minnesota.

“In Minneapolis — Saint Paul, we’re working to build relations with the East African immigrants who have made your city their home. As the same folks, Somalis, who have made made my city of Wilmington, Delaware, [their home] on a smaller scale,” he said. “It’s a large, very identifiable Somali community.”

Critics quickly compared Biden’s Tuesday comments to an earlier gaffe about his state’s Indian-American community.

“In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India,” Biden said in 2006, according to Time magazine. “You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin’ Doughnuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.