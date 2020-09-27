Joe Biden says Trump is like the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

REUTERS/Leah Millis; REUTERS/Alan Freed; Insider Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both spoke about the Jacob Blake police shooting and resulting protests on August 31, 2020.

Joe Biden has compared President Donald Trump to Joseph Goebbels, who masterminded Hitler’s Nazi propaganda machine.

“You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge” Biden explained.

The former vice president also compared Trump to Fidel Castro.

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on the former vice president to retract and apologise for his comments.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump is like the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, Joe Biden has said, as he accused the president of deliberately spreading lies about him on the campaign trail.

The Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that the president was “sort of like Goebbels,” referring to Hitler’s propaganda machine’s mastermind.

“You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” he explained in reference to Trump’s attempts to paint him as a socialist.

The former vice president said that Trump was attempting to distract voters from his failings, adding that the president himself had similarities with Fidel Castro.

“I think people see very clearly the difference between me and Donald Trump,” Biden said in comments reported by Politico.

“Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military. This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on Biden to retract his “egregious” comments and apologise.

“The rule in debate is that if your only argument is to call your opponent a Nazi, you have no argument at all. Instead of engaging in a debate on policy, Joe Biden has descended to name-calling and Holocaust references,” they said in a statement on Saturday.

“There is no place in political discourse for Holocaust imagery or comparing candidates to Nazis. It’s offensive and it demeans the memory of the Holocaust, the suffering of the victims, and the lessons we must learn from that terribly dark chapter of history.

“Joe Biden has been in politics long enough to know this. To diminish the horrors of Goebbels and the Nazis by trying to attack the President with that comparison is, as we say, a shanda. We call on Joe Biden to retract and apologise for that egregious comment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.