Joe Biden's Son, Brother Involved In Hedge-Fund Scandal

What happens when a vice-presidential candidate is named during the last week of August? Toothless scandals like the following become major news stories. The blogosphere has been sort-of-abuzz this morning with reports that Joe Biden’s son and brother are involved in two related hedge fund lawsuits. This is an old story, but it’s being treated as big news since Biden could be the next VP. And because it’s the last week of August, which means there’s nothing else to talk about, because everyone with any sense is on vacation.



For the record: Biden has very little, if no connection to these lawsuits apart from allegedly suggesting that his brother James hire Biden’s son Hunter to get him out of the lobbying biz, which would have looked bad during Biden’s presidential run. Makes sense.

The rest of the legal battle is a confusing mess: The two Bidens are accused of defrauding a former business partner; the brothers says that their former partner defrauded them. Meanwhile, all three of the men are defendants in a separate case, filed by yet another investor, who is now an executive at Deutsche Bank. This one looks like it will be harder for the average voter to comprehend than Hillary Clinton’s cattle futures, and that one didn’t derail the Clintons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.