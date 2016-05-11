BIDEN: 'I would have been the best president'

Vice President Joe Biden said that before his son’s death last year, he had planned on seeking the presidency in 2016.

In a Wednesday “Good Morning America” interview, Biden said he scrapped his plans to mount a third presidential bid after the death of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden’s death last year.

“I planned on running. It’s an awful thing to say. I think I would have been the best president,” Biden said.

The vice president said his decision not to run was wise, because he knew he did not have the emotional stamina to run.

“No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that,” Biden said. “And Beau was my soul. I just wasn’t able to do that.”

Biden publicly wrestled with the decision for months last year. After Beau Biden reported pushed his dad last year to run, the vice president openly speculated about whether he could focus on mounting a strong campaign despite his son’s death.

In an emotional interview on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert last year, the vice president admitted he didn’t know if he could dedicate himself to another run.

“I don’t think any man or woman should run for president unless, No. 1, they know exactly why they would want to be president,” Biden said in the interview. “And two, they can look at folks out there and say, ‘I promise you have my whole heart, my whole soul, my energy, and my passion.’

“And I’d be lying if I said that I knew I was there. I’m being completely honest. Nobody has a right in my view to seek that office unless they are willing to give it 110% of who they are,” he added.

Still, the vice president said he doesn’t believe his decision not to run will hand the White House to presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In Wednesday’s interview, the vice president, who has remained neutral in the Democratic presidential primary, said he felt “confident” about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s chances.

“I feel confident that Hillary will be the nominee, and I feel confident that she will be the next president,” Biden said.

