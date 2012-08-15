Joe Biden Said Romney Wants To Put Americans 'Back In Chains,' And Republicans Are Flipping Out

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Vice President Joe Biden caused a flare-up on the campaign trail today, when he told voters at a Virginia rally that a Mitt Romney presidency would put Americans “back in chains.” Romney, Biden said, “is going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, ‘unchain Wall Street.’ … He’s going to put y’all back in chains.”



The Romney campaign freaked out about the comment, sending out this statement from Press Secretary Andrea Saul:

“After weeks of slanderous and baseless accusations leveled against Governor Romney, the Obama Campaign has reached a new low. The comments made by the Vice President of the United States are not acceptable in our political discourse and demonstrate yet again that the Obama Campaign will say and do anything to win this election. President Obama should tell the American people whether he agrees with Joe Biden’s comments.”

Within minutes of the statement, Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter popped up on MSNBC and told Andrea Mitchell that the President agrees with Biden’s remarks.

“Bottom line, we have no problem with those comments,” Cutter said.

UPDATE:

The Obama campaign emails this statement from Cutter:

“For months, Speaker Boehner, Congressman Ryan, and other Republicans have called for the ‘unshackling’ of the private sector from regulations that protect Americans from risky financial deals and other reckless behaviour that crashed our economy. Since then, the Vice President has often used a similar metaphor to describe the need to ‘unshackle’ the middle class. Today’s comments were a derivative of those remarks, describing the devastating impact letting Wall Street write its own rules again would have on middle class families. We find the Romney campaign’s outrage over the Vice President’s comments today hypocritical, particularly in light of their own candidate’s stump speech questioning the President’s patriotism. Now, let’s return to that ‘substantive’ debate Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan promised 72 hours ago, but quickly abandoned.”

