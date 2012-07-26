Joe Biden Is Slamming The Romney Campaign Over Weird 'Anglo-Saxon' Comments

whitehouse.gov



PHILADELPHIA — Vice President Joe Biden slammed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney today over comments an unnamed campaign adviser reportedly made about the U.S.’ alliance with Britain. On the eve of Romney’s arrival in London for the start of his overseas trip, an unnamed Romney adviser told The Daily Telegraph that Romney would improve relations with Britain as president.

“We are part of an Anglo-Saxon heritage, and he feels that the special relationship is special,” the adviser said. Romney campaign spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg told National Journal that the report is false.

But Biden seized on the comments, calling them “another feeble attempt by the Romney campaign to score political points” that was “beneath a presidential campaign.”

Here’s his full statement:

“Despite his promises that politics stops at the water’s edge, Governor Romney’s wheels hadn’t even touched down in London before his advisors were reportedly playing politics with international diplomacy, attempting to create daylight between the United States and the United Kingdom where none exists.

Our special relationship with the British is stronger than ever and we are proud to work hand-in-hand with Prime Minister Cameron to confront every major national security challenge we face today. On every major issue — from Afghanistan to missile defence, from the fight against international terrorism to our success in isolating countries like Iran whose nuclear programs threaten peace and stability — we’ve never been more in sync.

The comments reported this morning are a disturbing start to a trip designed to demonstrate Governor Romney’s readiness to represent the United States on the world’s stage. Not surprisingly, this is just another feeble attempt by the Romney campaign to score political points at the expense of this critical partnership. This assertion is beneath a presidential campaign.”

We’re in Philadelphia today for Biden’s speech to the International Association of Fire Fighters, and we’ll bring you updates as they come.

