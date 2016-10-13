'It's not lewd … It's sexual assault': Biden rips Trump over alleged conduct around women

Screenshot via Twitter Joe Biden referred to Donald Trump’s led comments about women ‘sexual assault’ in an interview with ‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers.

Vice President Joe Biden is not letting Donald Trump off the hook for lewd comments he made about groping women in 2005.

In an interview with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wedneday, Biden referred to Trump’s tacit admission that being a star allowed him to have his way with women as “sexual assault.”

“First of all, what I found astounding is that he would so publicly — no matter who he was talking to — that he would acknowledge that he engaged in the textbook definition of sexual assault.”

Although Trump dismissed the remarks as “locker room banter,” critics have suggested they might mean something more.

On Wednesday a New York Times report featured multiple women accusing Trump of unwanted sexual advances toward them.

Footage from a 1992 “Entertainment Tonight” segment features the GOP presidential nominee joking about a 10-year-old girl saying, “I am going to be dating her in 10 years.”

“I mean, this is absolutely outrageous behaviour,” Biden said.

“I’ve spent more of my career trying to figure out how to change the culture in this country so that we treat women with respect and with dignity.”

Biden has long railed against abuse against women and introduced the Violence Against Women Act in 1990 and spearheaded the “Its On Us” White House campaign to shed light sexual assaults on college campuses.

Watch Biden’s interview on “Late Nigh with Seth Meyers” below:

On tonight’s #SethInDC, Vice President @JoeBiden responds to Trump dismissing sexual assault accusations. pic.twitter.com/nKnjoL8oOm

— Late Night (@LateNightSeth) October 13, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.