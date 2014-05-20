Joe Biden Sent This Girl A Corsage After He Couldn't Make It To Her Prom

Asylum Young Joe Biden

Vice President Joe Biden graduated from high school in 1961. But one Connecticut girl still envisioned the vice president as her “perfect prom date,” The Hartford Courant’s Christopher Hoffman reports.

“I am inviting you so far in advance because I’m sure many 17-year-old girls send you prom invitations, and I had to beat them to it,” the now 18-year-old Talia Maselli wrote in a letter to Biden last year. “I could only tolerate a high school dance if I was to be escorted by the most delightful man in America.”

Late last week, on the eve of Newington High School’s prom, someone knocked on Maselli’s door, delivering a handwritten note and a corsage of white roses, baby’s breath and red, white and blue ribbons. According to the Courant, Biden personally picked out the corsage.

Unfortunately, he had to break the news in the note that he would not be able to attend her prom. But he did extend an invitation for her and her family to the White House.

“I am flattered, but my schedule will not permit me to be in Connecticut on Friday evening. But I hope you will accept this corsage and enjoy your prom as much as I did mine,” Biden wrote.

Apparently, Morselli wasn’t exaggerating when she said she couldn’t tolerate a high-school dance without Biden accompanying her. She ultimately decided not to go to her prom.

For more, including a photo of the corsage, head over to the Courant.

