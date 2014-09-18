JOE BIDEN: 'My Wife Was With Prince Harry. I'm A Little Worried Here, You Know What I Mean?'

AP Joe Biden speaking at an event on September 16, 2014.

Vice President Joe Biden needs a reassuring phone call from his wife right about now.

At a political event in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, Guardian reporter Paul Lewis thought he was about to get a quote from Biden about the Scottish referendum scheduled for Thursday, but instead got this gem:

“By the way, I’ve been reading the English press the last four or five days,” Biden told Lewis along the rope line, as he responded with “It is a big moment, isn’t it?”

“No, not just the vote tomorrow,” Biden continued. “But my wife was with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. And I read in the Guardian, or one of them, and it says — I’m paraphrasing — everywhere Prince Harry went, he had this blonde woman on his arm. The vice-president’s wife! I’m a little worried here, you know what I mean?”

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, led a presidential delegation to London to support athletes at the Invictus Games, an international competition for wounded troops and veterans. Prince Harry was also on hand to support the athletes, and the pair watched a game of wheelchair basketball together, according to the Daily Mail.

The wisecrack from Biden was met with reassurance from the reporter: “I don’t think you need to be too worried,” he said.

Here’s video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.