World leaders congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential election

Win McNamee/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

World leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday after the presidential race was officially called by most major US media outlets.

The messages to Biden and Harris were universally conciliatory and upbeat.

Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy and has advocated for a less confrontational approach to working with world leaders.

Many of the leaders have been thrown off course by the unpredictability of President Donald Trump’s leadership style, and many of them also have interacted with Biden before, as he has a long history of delving into foreign policy as a member of the US Senate from 1973 to 2009 and as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who worked closely with Biden when he was vice president, highlighted the close relationship between the bordering countries.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

British Prime Minister BorisJohnson, a close Trump ally, sent a warm congratulatory message to Biden and Harris via Twitter.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” he wrote. “The US is our important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had a strong relationship with former president Barack Obama and Biden, sent a congratulatory note to Biden and Harris.

“I look forward to working together with President Biden in the future,” she wrote. “Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to face the greatest challenges of our time.”

French President Emmanuel Macron offered words of praise for the election of Biden and Harris.

“The Americans have chosen their President,” Macron tweeted. “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Israeli Prime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet released a statement, but Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid congratulated the president-elect and vice president-elect.

“Congratulations to my friend President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Lapid said. “The relationship between our countries is based on deeply held values and critical shared interests which I know will be at the heart of your administration.”

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison delivered words of support to the new administration.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – Australia wishes you every success in office,” he wrote. “The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together.

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

In Ukraine, which was central in the longstanding Republican effort to hurt the Biden campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter, highlighting the ties between the eastern European country and the US.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!,” he wrote. “Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States. Ukraine and the United States have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!”

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. ???????? and ???????? have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India sent warm words of support to the new administration. The note likely had a great degree of significance to Harris, as she is the first Black and Indian American woman elected to the vice presidency in US history.

“Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory!” he said. “As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Modi also had a special message for Harris.

“Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris!,” Modi added. “Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

“Chittis” is Tamil for “aunts.” Harris has long spoken about the legacy of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who was raised in Tamil Nadu, a South Indian state, before immigrating to the US in 1958.

