Joe Biden floats a presidential run in 2020

Vice President Joe Biden floated the idea of a 2020 presidential run on Monday, after reporters asked him if he ever planned to run for office again.

“Yeah, I am. I’m going to run in 2020,” Biden said following a Senate session in Washington.

When asked which position he would run for, Biden responded, “For president. What the hell, man.”

Though his comments fall well short of a commitment to challenge President-elect Donald Trump in four years, Biden seems to be at least leaving the door open.

“I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committing to anything,” he said. “I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”

Biden’s long political career includes two runs for the White House — in 1988 and in 2008. He nearly ran again in 2016, but following the death of his son Beau last year, opted against a presidential bid.

Biden, who turned 74 last month, would be 77 for most of the 2020 campaigning season. If he won the Democratic Party’s nomination, he would the oldest presidential nominee in history. At 78, he would be the oldest president by far — Trump will become the oldest in January, at a sprightly 70.

