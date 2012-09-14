Here's An Amazing Photo Of Joe Biden Staring At A Baby

Vice President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin on for a campaign event on Thursday. Afterward, he came face-to-face with four-month-old Simon Hamill of Eau Claire, Wis.



The AP’s Stacey Bengs was there to capture the moment:

Photo: AP

Combined with his photos with a biker lady in Wisconsin, it’s already been a pretty photogenic week for the vice president. And there’s still another day left.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.