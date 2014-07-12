Joe Biden Perfectly Summed Himself Up In Two Sentences

Colin Campbell
AP503389510242APJoe Biden speaks before the National Governors Assocation

Vice President Joe Biden, who is infamously gaffe prone, reflected on his habit of sticking his foot in his mouth in a Friday speech before the National Governors Assocation.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but then again I’m Joe Biden,” he quipped, causing widespread laughter in the audience. “No one ever doubts I mean what I say but the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean.”

Unfortunately for Biden-watchers, the vice president’s follow-up statement wasn’t especially scandalous by Biden standards. He merely called the decades spent in the U.S. Senate the “greatest honour” of his life — presumably even more than being vice president.

“But I mean this sincerely,” Biden continued. “I was thinking about this a lot the last three to four weeks. The greatest honour of my life was to be a United States senator and to serve for all those years in the United States Senate with some of the greatest, finest people I’ve ever known in my life. And I loved it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.