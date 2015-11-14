BIDEN: 'We will respond, we will overcome, we will endure'

Vice President Joe Biden, in a statement late Friday, called the attacks in Paris “heartbreaking” and “outrageous.”

“We will stand together. We will never bow. We will never break. That’s the character of our two nations. We are bound by timeless democratic values that the cowardice and perverse ideologues of extremist networks can never match, wherever they are,” Biden said.

“Such savagery can never threaten who we are. We will respond. We will overcome. We will endure.”

Biden’s statement echoed the remarks of President Barack Obama, who earlier on Friday called the unfolding situation an “attack on all of humanity.”

At least 140 people have been reported killed and many more injured after a series of attacks in Paris late Friday evening.

Three separate shootings have been reported, and there was an explosion outside the Stade de France, where the French national soccer team was playing Germany.

Police reportedly believe the attacks are connected, and experts have said that it’s possible that a terrorist group is behind the attack.

Here’s Biden’s full statement:

I join President Obama in offering my deepest condolences to all those wounded and to the families who lost loved ones in today’s terrorist attacks in Paris. It’s heartbreaking. Outrageous. The American people understand and share the pain the people of Paris are going through. As these tragic events unfold, the investigation continues, and we learn all of the details of what’s happened, the United States stands ready to support the French government and the people of Paris. And, as we’ve done before, in the face of dangers and threats, we will look out for one another. We will stand together. We will never bow. We will never break. That’s the character of our two nations. We are bound by timeless democratic values that the cowardice and perverse ideologues of extremist networks can never match, wherever they are. Such savagery can never threaten who we are. We will respond. We will overcome. We will endure.

