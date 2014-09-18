Republicans Ask Joe Biden To Stop Embarrassing America

Joe Biden

The Republican Party thinks Vice President Joe Biden is embarrassing the US and they would like him to stop.

Shortly after he apologized for using the term “Shylocks” on Wednesday, Biden stumbled into another controversy when he referred to former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew as “the wisest man in the Orient.”

The Republican National Committee subsequently released a statement claiming Biden had projected “unacceptable imperialist undertones” and should understand such comments “embarrass our country.”

“Vice President Joe Biden’s insensitive remarks are offensive to both Asian-Americans and our Asian allies abroad. His comment is not only disrespectful but also uses unacceptable imperialist undertones. It’s time for the Vice President to apologise and to understand that his comments embarrass our country,” said an RNC spokesman, Ninio Fetalvo.

Biden’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the reaction to his remark about Lee.

