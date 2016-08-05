Joe Biden melted the internet with this 'happy birthday' tweet to Obama

Pamela Engel

Vice President Joe Biden has always been thought to have an affectionate relationship with the president.

But he took it to the next level on Thursday with a tweet wishing President Barack Obama happy birthday.

Here’s the tweet:

The tweet is a play on a “get out the vote” effort from earlier this year that showed Obama making a friendship bracelet for Biden:

Barack Obama friendship braceletWhite House

The message was retweeted thousands of times within minutes.

But it still doesn’t beat Obama’s tweet from right after he won the 2012 election:

It’s one of the most popular tweets of all time.

