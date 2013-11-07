Joe Biden Phoned The Wrong Guy In Congratulatory Call To New Boston Mayor

Boston legislator Marty Walsh was elected the city’s first new mayor in 20 years Tuesday, but it was businessman Marty Walsh that got many of the congratulatory phone calls.

Vice President Joe Biden was among other Democrat politicians calling to congratulate the wrong Walsh — to include DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, Cape Cod Online reports.

“You son of a gun, Marty! You did it! Congratulations,” a boisterous Joe Biden said, according to ABC.

Walsh, the owner of Gateway Public Solutions and former aide to Sen. Ted Kennedy, was watching the election returns at home and explained he was the wrong Marty, but passed along the right number.

He told ABC the mixup happens quite often. “I should probably try to figure that out,” he said. “My father is Marty Walsh, the mayor-elect’s uncle is Marty Walsh. Needless to say there are a lot of Marty Walshes in Boston.”

